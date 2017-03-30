Fundraiser for Highway Memorial Signs to Honor Fallen Firefighter

Tahoe Fund holds fundraiser for memorial highway signs that will honor fallen wildland firefighter Michael “Mikey” Hallenbeck.

From Tahoe Fund:

Introduced by Senator Ted Gaines in 2016, the California State Senate and Assembly passed Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 149 designating the portion of State Highway Route 50 from Mount Ralston Road to Echo Summit as the Firefighter Michael “Mikey” Hallenbeck Memorial Highway.

Michael “Mikey” Hallenbeck, a 21-year-old ski lift operator and wildland firefighter on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, tragically lost his life while fighting the Sierra Fire in August of 2015. This dedication of the highway serves to commemorate Mikey’s service and ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the public land surrounding Lake Tahoe.

The Hallenbeck family hopes to raise $9,000 towards the highway memorial signs. To contribute to the production and installation of the signs, Tahoe Fund is collecting donations for the family. As Tahoe Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in California and registered in Nevada, all donations are tax deductible. To donate, please go to www.tahoefund.org. After choosing “Donate Now”, select “I would like to make a donation to a project” in the drop down list, then select “Mikey Hallenbeck Memorial”.

“This Memorial honors Mikey’s ultimate sacrifice defending the communities around Lake Tahoe Basin and surrounding areas,” said Toni Hallenbeck, Mikey’s mother. “We are saddened his life ended so soon however so proud he chose to serve in protecting the land he enjoyed so much.”