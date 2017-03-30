DCSO: Two Stabbing Victims from Separate Incidents

Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that two people were victims of stabbings in separate incidents on Wednesday.

Washoe Tribal Police say that on Wednesday, March 29 at about 8:39 pm they were notified of a stabbing victim on the Dresslerville colony in Gardnerville where the victim described the suspects as several Native American males who left in a dark colored SUV in an unknown direction. Officials say the victim was transported to Carson Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

Later that evening at about 10:25 pm, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to an address on Robin Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos for a reported stabbing victim. When they arrived, they said that they found a male with lacerations to his torso. The victim told deputies that he was attacked in front of his residence by four Native Americans, three males and one female who left in a dark colored SUV. Officials say the victim was transported by air ambulance to Renown Medical Center in Reno with serious injuries.

DCSO says that they believe the two crimes were perpetrated by the same suspects.

Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on this criminal activity in the Douglas County area and a cash reward is available for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of perpetrators. Anyone with information is urged to call and your identity will be protected.

Please call DCSO Dispatch at (775)782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at (775) 782-7463 or Investigator Jon Storke at (775) 782-9908.