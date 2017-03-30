Two Men Arrested From Nightclub Shooting in Cincinnati - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Men Arrested From Nightclub Shooting in Cincinnati

Posted: Updated:

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
    
CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say they've arrested two men in connection with a Cincinnati nightclub gunbattle that killed one person and injured 16 others.
    
Chief Eliot Isaac says one of the arrested men is hospitalized in critical condition. He says the men face murder charges and more arrests are possible.
    
Police estimate 200 people were inside the Cameo club near the Ohio River east of downtown Cincinnati early Sunday when a dispute escalated into a gunfight in which more than 20 shots were fired.
    
A 27-year-old man was shot fatally.
    
The club's operator says it will close for good on Friday.
    
City officials say the club was the scene of violence in recent years, including a shooting inside on New Year's Day 2015 and another shooting in the parking lot.

