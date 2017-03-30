Wadden Places Sixth at Texas Relays - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wadden Places Sixth at Texas Relays

From University of Nevada:

AUSTIN, Texas – Competing in one of the best fields of her career, senior Nicole Wadden placed sixth overall and fourth among collegiate competitors in the heptathlon at the Texas Relays Thursday, scoring a personal best 5,697 points over the two days.

Wadden was able to improve two spots on day two of the multi event, finishing day one eighth. The improvement was fueled by a long jump mark of 18 feet and 8.75 inches (5.71m), one of the best marks of her career, and an 800 meter time of 2:13.57, the fastest time of her career. The score should launch Wadden to the front of the conference this season and helps solidify her No. 2 spot on the Nevada all-time list.

“I’m so proud of Nicole,” said assistant coach Scott Williamson. “She’s improved an incredible amount over her four years and to see her tie or set new personal records in four events just proves that. I can’t wait for the conference meet.”

The rest of the Nevada Wolf Pack track & field team will compete at UCLA Friday and Saturday at the Bob Larsen Distance Carnival and the UCLA Legends meet.

