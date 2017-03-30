South Lake Tahoe Police Arrest Man in Vehicle and Robbery Investigation

South Lake Tahoe Police officers have arrested a man in connection with a robbery investigation and stolen vehicle.

Police say a Subaru was stolen after a suspect tied up and possibly stabbed a man inside his Spruce Avenue apartment for at least 20 hours on Wednesday. Officers say they also found a significant amount of blood inside the residence. The 43-year-old victim was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities say the victim is still hospitalized.

Later in the day, South Lake Tahoe Police Detectives, with assistance from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, say they were able to locate the stolen Subaru which was found in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

On Thursday, March 30, investigators say they identified 30-year-old Alberto Ochoa from South Lake Tahoe as the suspect in this case.

Authorities say the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office was able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrest the driver and sole occupant who was Ochoa. Ochoa was arrested for the charges of Robbery, Kidnapping and Assault with a Deadly Weapon from the El Dorado Superior Court. He is currently in San Bernardino Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Detectives say they are currently in San Bernardino County and are interviewing Ochoa. They say the investigation is ongoing, but, at this point, they believe that Ochoa acted alone.

If anyone with information related to this case, please contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at (530) 542-6100.