NDOT Crews Remove Rocks Along State Route 342

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

Thursday morning, State Route 342 was temporarily closed as NDOT removed rocks from a roadside slope. The rocks had become destabilized during this winter’s heavy precipitation, and removing them will help reduce the risk of the rocks falling onto the road and help keep drivers on the roadway below safer.

Periodic and intermittent single lane closures will continue on SR 342 throughout the rest of the day as the rock and debris is hauled away.

Drivers can also expect periodic lane closures through the coming weeks as it continues repair of roadside drainages on State Route 341 (Geiger Grade).

