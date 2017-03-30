California's Robust Snowpack Raises Concerns - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California's Robust Snowpack Raises Concerns

California water managers say the Sierra Nevada's most robust springtime snowpack in years could trigger flooding as it melts.
    
Frank Gehrke, the state's chief snow surveyor, took the measurement Thursday at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe. It's the first springtime reading of the year at a time when the weather typically begins to warm.
    
Gehrke's manual reading found the snowpack's water content at 183% of normal. Overall, electronic monitors show the Sierra measures at 164%.
    
It's the most dense springtime snowpack since 2011, a year followed by five years of harsh drought.
    
Mountain snowmelt is critical to providing roughly one-third of California's water.
    
Gehrke says flooding is possible if another round of stormy weather returns, causing the snow to melt quickly.
    
Gehrke says managers throughout California are keeping in close contact.

On a side note, several area ski resorts have announced their closing dates: 

  • Homewood Mountain Resort – April 16 
  • Kirkwood Mountain Resort – April 16 
  • Heavenly Mountain Resort – April 17
  • Diamond Peak – April 23 
  • Sugar Bowl Ski Resort – April 23 
  • Northstar California – April 23 
  • Sierra-at-Tahoe – April 24 
  • Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe – May 29 
  • Squaw Valley Resort – July 4 

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.) 

