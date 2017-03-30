California's Robust Snowpack Raises Concerns

California water managers say the Sierra Nevada's most robust springtime snowpack in years could trigger flooding as it melts.



Frank Gehrke, the state's chief snow surveyor, took the measurement Thursday at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe. It's the first springtime reading of the year at a time when the weather typically begins to warm.



Gehrke's manual reading found the snowpack's water content at 183% of normal. Overall, electronic monitors show the Sierra measures at 164%.



It's the most dense springtime snowpack since 2011, a year followed by five years of harsh drought.



Mountain snowmelt is critical to providing roughly one-third of California's water.



Gehrke says flooding is possible if another round of stormy weather returns, causing the snow to melt quickly.



Gehrke says managers throughout California are keeping in close contact.

On a side note, several area ski resorts have announced their closing dates:

Homewood Mountain Resort – April 16

Kirkwood Mountain Resort – April 16

Heavenly Mountain Resort – April 17

Diamond Peak – April 23

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort – April 23

Northstar California – April 23

Sierra-at-Tahoe – April 24

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe – May 29

Squaw Valley Resort – July 4

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)