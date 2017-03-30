Newly Required Vaccination for Students Offered This Week

The number of uninsured people would increase by 32 million in 2026, according to a newly released CBO score. Earlier, President Trump stepped up the pressure on reluctant Republicans to erase much of health care law.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is deeply "disappointed" by the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
On Monday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced the allocation of $1.2 million to the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Medicine for a new OB/GYN department.More >>
Republicans racing toward a vote on their health care overhaul have hit another roadblock. The vote was supposed to happen this week, but it's delayed as Arizona Senator John McCain recovers from surgery to remove a blood clot.More >>
Our area blood bank is replenishing its stock of life-saving blood -- thanks to you, our viewers. We held our 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive inside the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa on Wednesday.More >>
Local Democrats are busy working the phones, hoping to sway Senator Dean Heller toward a 'no' vote on the Senate's newest healthcare bill.More >>
An expert panel of scientists says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should review the safety and effectiveness of all opioids, and consider the real-world impacts the powerful painkillers.More >>
The Washoe County Health District will spray areas throughout the Truckee Meadows to help curb the hatching of mosquitoes.More >>
Republican efforts to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama's health care law hit a new complication on Wednesday.More >>
The Affordable Care Act is still in effect, though Congress is working to find an alternative to the law. As the Senate works on their own version of the American Health Care Act, passed by the House of Representatives, one Nevada congressman says something has to change, soon.More >>
