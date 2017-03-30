Newly Required Vaccination for Students Offered This Week

In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
There will be four insurance companies offering insurance plans on the Exchange with a total of 24 individual health plans to choose from between Clark, Washoe and Nye counties in 2018.More >>
There will be four insurance companies offering insurance plans on the Exchange with a total of 24 individual health plans to choose from between Clark, Washoe and Nye counties in 2018.More >>
Washoe County Regional Animal Services want to remind you to keep your pet safe and calm during this holiday weekend.More >>
Washoe County Regional Animal Services want to remind you to keep your pet safe and calm during this holiday weekend.More >>
Twelve Republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller. Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.More >>
Twelve Republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller. Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.More >>
Senate Republicans are considering keeping a big tax increase President Obama enacted in their health care bill.More >>
Senate Republicans are considering keeping a big tax increase President Obama enacted in their health care bill.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
The Division of Insurance has announced that Nevada’s insurance carriers that participate in the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange have decided to only offer coverage to Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties beginning in 2018.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration said it's taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs on the market in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration said it's taking steps to boost the number of generic prescription drugs on the market in an effort to make medicines more affordable and to prevent price gouging.More >>
The Nevada Humane Society is hosting a yoga event and some furry friends will be there to help motivate you.More >>
The Nevada Humane Society is hosting a yoga event and some furry friends will be there to help motivate you.More >>
In response to the growth of the Reno-Tahoe region, Urology Nevada is combining its three Reno offices into one 21,500 regional care center.More >>
In response to the growth of the Reno-Tahoe region, Urology Nevada is combining its three Reno offices into one 21,500 regional care center.More >>
Merck & Co. said Tuesday that a new type of cholesterol drug reduced heart attacks, deaths and other complications of heart disease in a huge, late-stage study. The positive result was a welcome surprise because three previous experimental drugs of the same type had failed.More >>
Merck & Co. said Tuesday that a new type of cholesterol drug reduced heart attacks, deaths and other complications of heart disease in a huge, late-stage study. The positive result was a welcome surprise because three previous experimental drugs of the same type had failed.More >>