Newly Required Vaccination for Students Offered This Week

Under a new requirement by the State of Nevada, the meningococcal vaccine (MCV4) will be required for all Nevada 7th-graders and new students entering school in grades 7-12.

The requirement takes effect beginning July 1, 2017, in time for the 2017-18 school year.

University of Nevada students under the age of 23 enrolled for the 2017 fall semester must also receive this vaccination.

Medicine on the Move, a mobile medical center, returns to northern Nevada next week to provide these vaccines, and other pediatric medical services, at two middle schools and three community events.

The mobile center, a partnership between Southwest Medical and Health Plan of Nevada, will provide children’s sick and well visits, immunizations and shots as well as sports and annual physicals.

Medicine on the Move will provide this new vaccination and other pediatric services at the following locations:



Thursday, April 20

Cold Springs Middle School

18235 Cody St.

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Friday, April 21

Northern Nevada Hopes Baby Bash

580 W. 5th St.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Saturday, April 22

Pinkie Polio Run

1595 N. Sierra St.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.



Monday, April 24

Northern Nevada Literacy Council

1400 Wedekind Rd.

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.



Tuesday, April 25

Pine Middle School

4800 Neil Road

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“Meningitis is an extremely serious illness that can lead to death in as little as 48 hours,” said Jennifer Crane, R.N., assistant director of Student Health Services for the Washoe County School District. “It is vital that our children are protected from this disease, and this immunization provides the protection they need. I encourage all parents and guardians to make an appointment and talk with their child’s healthcare providers about the vaccines they need to stay healthy before school starts.”



For more information on vaccines required for adolescents in Nevada, visit www.immunizenevada.org.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 1-800-382-0870 or by visiting www.medicineonthemovenv.com.

(Washoe County School District & Medicine on the Move contributed to this report.)