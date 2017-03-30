Sparks Police Investigate Vehicle Crash Involving a Pedestrian - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Investigate Vehicle Crash Involving a Pedestrian

Posted: Updated:

Sparks Police officers are investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that temporarily closed a portion of Pyramid Highway near Prater Way on Thursday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found driver, 21-year-old Stephanie Zaragoza-Martinez, westbound on Prater and making a left turn to go south on Pyramid.

Police say the pedestrian, 18-year-old Frida Gomez-Hernandez, was walking eastbound in a marked crosswalk on the south side of the intersection when she was struck by the vehicle. 

Gomez-Hernandez was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

Police say Zaragoza-Martinez was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian. 

