Area Wind Advisory, Scattered Showers, Colder Temperatures Thursday

NDOT says State Route 342 in Storey County may close today for a short period of time; earlier they had reported that it had closed due to a rock slide. The road may close as a precautionary.

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says a strong cold front will blow through the region today with a wind advisory up, and we will see 30-50 mph winds Thursday morning and afternoon.

There's not a lot of moisture with this storm so you can expect just a few scattered showers with some light snow possible in the high Sierra.

Chain controls may go into effect throughout the day.

Things out by Friday and the weekend with highs near 70 by Sunday and a slight chance for a shower north of I-80.

For more real-time traffic updates, go to http://bit.ly/2htdjcR

You can stay up to date on weather across the country and in our area with our KTVN Storm Watch weather app.

The app gives you forecast information, like radar, storm tracking and more for any location in the country, all in the palm of your hand.

You can download it for free for your iPhone, iPad, or Android smartphone. Just search KTVN in the iTunes or Google Play Store.