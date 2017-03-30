Nevada Coalition Wants Drugmakers to Reimburse Diabetics

Nevadans dismayed by soaring drug prices are asking state lawmakers to take unprecedented action intended to curb costs.



Democrats, hotel owners and union leaders are attempting to mandate pharmaceutical companies reimburse Nevada patients and insurers who say they overpay for insulin.



Senate Bill 265 would also require drugmakers to disclose business expenses related to diabetes treatments and license all pharmaceutical sales representatives.



Proponents say reimbursements and more industry data could save lives.



The proposal is unique among crusades against America's colossal, free market pharmaceutical industry.



But, similar to proposals in other states, it's unclear how drug companies would react to Nevada's bill or whether the government can viably force private businesses to take action on prices.



Drugmakers say prices reflect scientific breakthroughs and blame insurance companies for shifting costs.

