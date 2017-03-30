Ambassador Says UK Will Remain Key World Player - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ambassador Says UK Will Remain Key World Player

LONDON (AP) - Britain's ambassador to the U.N. says the United Kingdom may be leaving the European Union but it isn't leaving Europe and will remain a major player on the world stage including at the United Nations.
    
Matthew Rycroft says Britain's presence on the world stage is in many ways reflected at the U.N. Security Council, where the U.K. has a permanent seat and where he was presiding Wednesday as this month's president of the U.N.'s most powerful body.
    
He says, "I see it as an important responsibility, part of our identity."
    
Rycroft stresses that Britain will remain engaged on foreign and security policy and continue to be "a leading player on international development, human rights and everything else that the United Nations does."
    
Britain will negotiate its exit from the EU over the next two years, and Rycroft says he anticipates that the U.K. will remain aligned with the rest of the EU and work closely with its members at the United Nations and elsewhere.

