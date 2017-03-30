Ambassador Says UK Will Remain Key World Player

The long-awaited recreational marijuana sales will begin July 1st at midnight. Local dispensaries have been preparing for this night at full staff and with full-force. The Sierra Wellness Connection beefed up security for the night, in anticipation of the long lines.More >>
The Reno Police Department released their annual report on Friday.More >>
Truckee Fire Protection District says there will be free yard debris dumpsters at Tahoe Donner on Saturday.More >>
The Reno City Planning Commission has voted to continue the discussion on a proposed development in Cold Springs called StoneGate at a meeting on Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen new laws will be in place after midnight including the state's entire budget.More >>
Reno Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
A man who was arrested in January has filed a complaint against two Washoe County Deputies alleging excessive force and battery.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
