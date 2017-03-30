Bighorns Fall to L.A.

Bighorns Release

3/29/2017

The Reno Bighorns (19-29) fell to the Los Angeles D-Fenders (33-15) 139-132 Wednesday night at the Reno Events Center.

David Stockton led the Bighorns with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Isaiah Cousins recorded a double-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Kendall Marshall logged his thirteenth double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 assists. Reggie Hearn and Will Davis scored 19 points each.

Vander Blue paced the D-Fenders with 41 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Justin Harper had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The opening quarter was a high scoring affair with both teams scoring over 30 points each. The Bighorns took control of the lead early opening the game on an 8-2 run after keeping the D-Fenders scoreless for over a minute. Los Angeles chipped away at the deficit tying the game at 10 with 7:25 to play in the quarter. The Bighorns regained control of the lead going on an 11-3 run spurred by a jumper from Stockton. The Bighorns won the quarter 34-32.

The teams kept the score tight opening the second quarter tying five times by the 8:00 mark. Reno went on an 8-0 run after a triple from Cousins to have a 53-45 lead at the mid way point of the frame. The Bighorns kept the edge over Los Angeles the remainder of the frame opening their lead to nine points. Reno had a six point advantage going into the locker room at the half.

The Bighorns came out of the locker room opening their lead to as many as 11points at the 6:00 mark after back-to-back triples from Hearn. Los Angles went on a late rally to edge Reno 99-97 with 30 second to play in the third quarter. Hearn hit a three with three seconds on the clock to make it a five point game. After a foul from Cousins, Los Angeles stepped to the line to cut the deficit to three heading into the final frame.

Reno kept Los Angeles at bay holding a two point lead with 6:00 left in play. The teams found themselves knotted up at 121 at the 2:53 mark after three lead changes and tying four times in less than three minutes. The D-Fenders pulled away by as many as four points before the Bighorns came back to edge Los Angeles 129-128 with 1:21 left in play. The D-Fenders went on a late 10-3 run to preserve the lead the remainder of the game.

Reno will next travel to Salt Lake to face the stars on Friday 6 p.m. PST.