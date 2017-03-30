Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Brunch at Mormon Station Park - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Brunch at Mormon Station Park

Posted: Updated:

Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa is holding their 2nd Annual Cotton Tails Easter celebration on Saturday, April 15.

There will be a pancake brunch followed by an Easter egg hunt, lawn games, face-painting, a photo booth and more. The Easter Bunny is  also scheduled to return to this year’s event.

New for this year is a local arts and crafts farmer’s market, featuring a variety of unique, handmade items.

The events start at 10 am on Saturday, April 14 and run through 4 pm at Mormon Station which is located 20 minutes south of Carson City via Hwy 395, about one hour south of Reno, and approximately 20 minutes from South Lake Tahoe via Hwy 207.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance at jalieevents.com. Tickets are $15.00 for the adult brunch, $12.00 for child brunch, and $10.00 for the Easter egg hunt.

For more information about the event and tickets, contact Jessica or Emily at Jalie Events at 775-901-0567.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.