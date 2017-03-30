Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Brunch at Mormon Station Park

Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa is holding their 2nd Annual Cotton Tails Easter celebration on Saturday, April 15.

There will be a pancake brunch followed by an Easter egg hunt, lawn games, face-painting, a photo booth and more. The Easter Bunny is also scheduled to return to this year’s event.

New for this year is a local arts and crafts farmer’s market, featuring a variety of unique, handmade items.

The events start at 10 am on Saturday, April 14 and run through 4 pm at Mormon Station which is located 20 minutes south of Carson City via Hwy 395, about one hour south of Reno, and approximately 20 minutes from South Lake Tahoe via Hwy 207.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance at jalieevents.com. Tickets are $15.00 for the adult brunch, $12.00 for child brunch, and $10.00 for the Easter egg hunt.

For more information about the event and tickets, contact Jessica or Emily at Jalie Events at 775-901-0567.