GOP Lawmakers and Governor Agree on Legislation Over North Carolina "Bathroom Bill"

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper say they have agreed on legislation to resolve a standoff over the state's "bathroom bill."

GOP leaders announced late Wednesday the new legislation would be debated and voted on Thursday, but it was unclear whether there were enough votes to pass it.

Cooper said it's not a perfect deal but would begin to repair the state's reputation.

The replacement measure still restricts LGBT nondiscrimination protections.

