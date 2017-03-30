Flood Relief Transitions from Response to Recovery

At a community resource meeting on Wednesday, Incident Manager Sam Hicks announced that flood relief efforts for Lemmon Valley are transitioning from response mode to recovery mode.

This means life-saving efforts as well as immediate measures to protect property are complete. Going into recovery mode means waste clean-up around the area and looking for more permanent solutions.

The incident commander said he will be transitioning this case back into the hands of the county on Friday. Hicks informed the crowd that, while snow runoff and next week's forecast of rain could cause water levels to rise--the temporary HESCO barrier is expected to hold up.

At the height of Hicks' command team's operation, there were more than 500 people working on efforts on the ground, but, with the temporary solutions in place, there are now only about 50 people at any given time for the maintenance of these operations. While the sandbags and barriers seem to be working for now, Hicks tells us residents need to keep their current sand bags in place until the end of May.

Recovery efforts will also focus on septic system repairs--or replacements--and ensuring water in the affected area is safe to drink. Washoe County's Health District says they have been testing the water twice, weekly, and that it is 'safe and meets all standards for recreational usage.'

The health district is also administering complementary well and septic system inspections. They're also advising residents with horses or other large livestock to vaccinate those animals against West Nile virus in case of a potential future problem with mosquitoes in the remaining stagnant water.

As for long-term, permanent solutions for future incidents, Hicks says those are in the works and will not come overnight.