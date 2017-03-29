Church Van Crashes in Texas Killing 13

A head-on crash between a church van and a pickup truck in southwestern Texas has left 13 people dead and three others injured.

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety reports a church van collided with the truck at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

Hein says 13 people were killed from the van with one other and the lone person in the pickup truck were injured and taken to hospitals.

A Texas official says the van, which was a white 2004 Turtle Top bus, was carrying 14 senior members of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas who were returning from a three-day church retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, about 9 miles north of the crash site. The truck only had the driver inside.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said he and his wife, Cecilia, extend their "deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today's tragic event." He said they are "saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected."

The governor added that he and his wife "thank the first responders working on the scene" and "ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers."



The Associated Press contributed to this story