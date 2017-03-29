U.S. Judge in Hawaii Extends Order Blocking President Donald Tru - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Judge in Hawaii Extends Order Blocking President Donald Trump's Travel Ban

Posted: Updated:

Hawaii's attorney general says a federal judge's decision to extend an order blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban affirms values of religious freedom.

State Attorney General Douglas Chin says Wednesday's longer-lasting ruling means that Muslims and refugees will face less uncertainty.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson granted Hawaii's request to extend his previous temporary block of provisions that would suspend new visas for six Muslim-majority countries and halt the nation's refugee program.

Watson rejected the government's request to narrow his ruling to apply only to the six-nation ban.  Watson is stopping the government from enforcing both provisions until he orders otherwise.

Attorneys for the government didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Watson issued his 24-page ruling several hours after a hearing on Hawaii's request.

