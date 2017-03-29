Washoe County Ranks High in Health

When it comes to overall health, like how long we live and how good we feel day-to-day, Washoe County ranks at the top statewide.

But there are some economic changes in our area that could hurt that ranking.

The annual "County Health Rankings" report considers the factors that influence health in Nevada, from income and education to smoking and access to clinical care. Washoe County ranks fourth in the state in length and quality of life, and it ranks third in factors that contribute to that, like lifestyle and environment.

And that's about where we have been for the last few years. Health experts said the numbers have been stable, when they went over the data with public officials at the Washoe County Commission Chambers Wednesday morning.

"In many instances, other counties can learn from what's working in Washoe County," UNR School of Medicine Director of Health Policy Research John Packham said, "and we can learn about what's happening in Carson and Douglas, and other communities in the state."

Statewide, Nevada fares pretty well compared to the national numbers. Nevada's obesity rate is about 4 percent lower than the country overall. In general, Nevadans are more active and have way more access to exercise opportunities than residents in other states. And the ration of patients to healthcare providers is better in Nevada than the national average.

However, Nevada's smoking rate is about one percent higher than the national average, and we also have about three percent more people without insurance.

And one area that's particularly troubling is the rising cost of housing here. Packham said that if incomes don't rise and housing costs do, that can hurt people's health.

"If rent and mortgage payments are taking a bigger bite out of paychecks, that's income that can't be spent on other areas that we know are conducive to health and wellbeing," Packham said, "whether it's quality food, or whether it's healthcare."

The whole report is available online. If you'd like to take a look, click here.