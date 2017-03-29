seriesTHREE at Body Harmony

Spring is here and there is a new take on classical Pilates to get your body ready. "We call seriesTHREE a modern Pilates class. So it's more of an energy; a vibe we're trying to create,” explains Amanda Udvare as she shows us the Body Harmony studio.

Udvare and Sarah Egan created the contemporary space that sits above the Dailey Method on Lakeside Drive, which they also opened six years ago. Egan and Udvare have worked a combined 25-plus years in the Pilates industry and they developed seriesTHREE as way of lengthening and toning your muscles while also getting a good sweat. They do it by sequencing specific movements in a series of three to really fatigue a muscle group. "If we work in this series of three, we're much more efficient with our time, much more efficient with the energy we're getting out of the body and clients saw results faster," says Egan.

The 45-minute class combines endurance-style training on a fleet of 2 Balanced Body reformers. The versatility allows clients to work on flexibility and strength while also getting the sweat factor. Clients like Monika Moore like the challenge. "It's very fluid and very fast paced." Plus, every class is different - but, according to Moore - extremely effective. She started seriesTHREE after noticing what it's done for others. "They're more lean, toned and really quickly. I asked what they were doing and they said seriesTHREE.” It has not only helped Moore build muscle - but also confidence. "I'm absolutely hooked."

Body Harmony seriesTHREE classes are $24. To learn more, call (775) 825-8804 or log on to: http://www.bharmonypilates.com.