Legislature Bill Looks to Abolish Nevada Death Penalty

If approved by the Nevada legislature, AB237 would abolish capital punishment in the Silver State. The bill had its first hearing Wednesday in the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

The bill is co-sponsored by Assemblyman James Ohreschall and Assemblyman Tick Segerblom from Las Vegas. They and other supporters argue that the death penalty system is broken in Nevada leading to high costs with very little result.

Opponents of the measure, including Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks and every other Nevada county's DA, say that there is no price on justice. They believe reform could make the system more efficient but that it is a necessary option for prosecutors.

Supporters argue that prosecuting and defending death penalty cases cost extra and the money saved by abolishing it could be used for crime prevention or victim services. Opponents say that money wouldn't be saved because the resources would be shifted to other cases. Both sides presented scientific studies that show the death penalty either is, or is not, a deterrent for crime. Family members of murder victims testified both for and against the measure as well.

