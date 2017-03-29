Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near 580 and Eastlake - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near 580 and Eastlake

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near I-580 and Eastlake.

NHP says the crash involved a single motorcycle and happened on Wednesday, March 29 at about 5:16 pm on Eastlake Boulevard near I-580.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that a female motorcycle driver was heading northbound on Eastlake and drifted into the oncoming lane where she struck an RV that was in the southbound lane.

Officers say that after crashing into the RV, the motorcyclist struck the guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle into Washoe Lake near Eastlake Boulevard. 

The identity of the victim has not been released and there were no injuries to the occupants of the RV. 

Eastlake reopened at about 9:45 pm.

       
