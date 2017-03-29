Extra Water Gives Hope To Lovelock Farmers

More than two dozen new laws will be in place after midnight including the state's entire budget.More >>
More than two dozen new laws will be in place after midnight including the state's entire budget.More >>
Reno Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
Reno Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank on South Meadows.More >>
To hear Nevada's chief economist tell it, the Silver State's economy is looking pretty good these days. Unemployment numbers are way down, home values are way up, and job creation is outpacing most of the country. But not everyone is feeling the effects equally. Most Nevadans have dealt with stagnant wages for years following the recession, even in times of unprecedented growth.More >>
To hear Nevada's chief economist tell it, the Silver State's economy is looking pretty good these days. Unemployment numbers are way down, home values are way up, and job creation is outpacing most of the country. But not everyone is feeling the effects equally. Most Nevadans have dealt with stagnant wages for years following the recession, even in times of unprecedented growth.More >>
A man who was arrested in January has filed a complaint against two Washoe County Deputies alleging excessive force and battery.More >>
A man who was arrested in January has filed a complaint against two Washoe County Deputies alleging excessive force and battery.More >>
Governor Sandoval announced on Friday that James Gibson has been appointed to the Clark County Commission replacing Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Scow who retired earlier this month.More >>
Governor Sandoval announced on Friday that James Gibson has been appointed to the Clark County Commission replacing Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Scow who retired earlier this month.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
With the kickoff of Artown happening this weekend your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is especially long!More >>
With the kickoff of Artown happening this weekend your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is especially long!More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>