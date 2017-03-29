Man From South Lake Tahoe Arrested for Attempted Murder - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man From South Lake Tahoe Arrested for Attempted Murder

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Ingraham Joshua Ingraham

Police say that they have arrested a man from South Lake Tahoe for Attempted Murder following a fight and stabbing on Sunday. 

South Lake Tahoe Police say that on Sunday, March 26, 45-year-old Joshua Ingraham from South Lake Tahoe was arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder.

Officials say the charges are from a verbal argument that occurred on March 24 at the South Y Transit Center between Ingraham and a 26-year-old male from South Lake Tahoe. Police say that Ingraham challenged the 26-year-old to a physical fight and when a 48-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe attempted to intervene, they say Ingraham then pulled out a large hunting knife and stabbed the victim in the shoulder area.

Two other bystanders, a 46-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe and a 26-year-old man physically detained Ingraham until police arrived.

Officials say the victim was transported to Barton ER with life threatening injuries where he was treated and is currently in stable condition.

The two men who detained Ingraham were also transported to Barton with non-life threatening injuries and both were treated and released.

Anyone with information related to this case is requested to call the South Lake Tahoe Detective Division at (530) 542-6100.

