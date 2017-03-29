Lyon County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing Teen

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen from Fernley.

The Sheriff's Office says that 16-year-old Annabelle Guerrero is reported to have left her home from Fernley, Nevada. They say Guerrero is reported to have left her home in Fernley on Tuesday, February 21 without giving any information and in an unknown direction of travel. Authorities say it is unknown if she is alone or with a companion.

Guerrero is described as a Hispanic female who is 5'4" and weighs between 100 and 110 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who may have any information regarding this case to please contact the Sheriff's Office at 775-577-5206 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or www.secretwitness.com.