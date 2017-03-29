NDOT: Lane Shifts on US 50 Near Spooner Junction Sunday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT: Lane Shifts on US 50 Near Spooner Junction Sunday

Posted: Updated:

From Nevada Department of Transportation:

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane shifts will take place on U.S. 50 near Spooner junction in south Carson City beginning Sunday, April 2 as the Nevada Department of Transportation reconstructs the intersection to connect to the future Carson City Freeway.

Both directions of U.S. 50 at the South Carson Street Spooner junction will temporarily be reduced to one lane and shifted slightly to the south. The southbound Carson Street to westbound U.S. 50 sweeping right turn lane will be removed, but motorists will be able to make the turn by stopping at the traffic signal before turning. The temporary traffic configuration is anticipated to be in place through early May. Drivers are reminded to drive safely through the work zone, and heed reduced construction speed limits

When construction is complete, a shorter southbound turn lane from South Carson Street to U.S. 50 toward Lake Tahoe will replace the existing sweeping right turn lane. The new turn lane will enhance safety and visibility for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the lane as part of new pathways being installed.

The work is part of the approximate $42 million Carson City Freeway Phase 2B-3 project by contractor Road and Highway Builders to pave and open the last approximately four miles of the freeway between Fairview Drive and the Spooner/U.S. 50 junction in south Carson City. Thus far, approximately one million cubic yards of earth have been moved and more than 75,000 tons of asphalt paving placed for the future freeway. The project is expected to complete, opening the final segment of freeway to traffic, in late summer 2017.

With funding from federal transportation funds, the state highway fund and Carson City, the project is aimed at increasing traffic mobility and safety with an interstate bypass alternative to help remove through-traffic congestion from downtown Carson City. An estimated 43,000 vehicles daily are projected to use the section of freeway by 2035. Further project information is available at www.ccfreeway.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

