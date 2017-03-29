City of Sparks Asks Businesses and Residents to Keep Sandbags

From the City of Sparks:

Sparks, NV – Despite the beautiful and warm weather the Truckee Meadows is currently experiencing, the City for Sparks is asking businesses and residents in flood prone areas to continue to maintain their sandbags for the foreseeable future.

“In the interest of public safety, we are asking those in flood prone areas to hold onto their sandbags,” said Assistant City Manager Neil Krutz, also the City’s emergency manager. “The high level of snowmelt is still a cause for concern as we enter the spring and warmer season. We know there is a desire to dispose of sandbags, but we appreciate everyone’s cooperation during this record breaking winter in helping our community prevent further damage from the high volume of water that will fill the Truckee River.”

Businesses and residents should to continue to monitor the news and weather, and keep any flood prevention programs in place for those in areas that are prone to flooding.