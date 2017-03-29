Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers Hold Driving Impaired Event

The Nevada Highway Patrol now has marijuana impaired goggles that are supposed to simulate the same effects of being under the influence of drugs, such as depth perception and reaction time.

Even though the use of marijuana is legal in the state of Nevada, the use of marijuana before or during driving remains illegal. Law enforcement officers are trained to recognize the signs and symptoms of driving under the influence.

"We are looking at their face, we are looking at their eyes, we are looking for marijuana, specifically bloodshot eyes," says Trooper Dan Gordon, the Public Information Officer for Northern Nevada Highway Patrol.

As of right now there is no legal difference between receiving a DUI with alcohol and receiving one while under the influence of drugs, but both result in losing your license and facing fines up to $10,000. Prison time may also be a possible option.

"If you lose your license you do have to retest and pay a lot of fines…a pretty hefty fines...a lot more expensive than taking an Uber," says Alex Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Law enforcement hopes that new drivers, and experienced drivers, try the marijuana impaired goggles and make the right decision next time they get behind the wheel.