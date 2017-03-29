Nevada Politicians Continue to Fight Against Yucca Mountain

Nevada Senator Dean Heller (R-Nev.) is urging the Trump Administration to drop its proposed revival of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository during a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Additionally, Governor Brian Sandoval issued the following update regarding the ongoing fight to stop Yucca Mountain from being used as the nation’s nuclear waste dump:

“Following my discussion with U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, I convened a meeting with Robert Halstead, the Executive Director of the Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects to discuss immediate actions the State should take in order to continue our ongoing and aggressive fight against the potential storage of high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain. More than a decade ago, when I served as Nevada’s Attorney General, I litigated this issue and I feel as strongly today as I did then that Yucca Mountain is incapable of safe storage of the world’s most toxic substance. Nevada will oppose any federal government effort to dump nuclear waste here that will threaten our health and economy for centuries to come. We will leave no stone unturned as we pursue all viable options to defeat this ill-conceived project, including litigation.

“Beyond the courtroom, I will continue to press the Trump Administration to re-assess its actions to resurrect this dormant project. A better solution began earlier this year, when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, working with the consent of a host state, accepted for review a private sector application for a high-level waste storage site in Texas. In the wake of such developments, continuing to spend taxpayer money on Yucca Mountain is ill-advised.

“Storing high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a poor choice for so many reasons, including the site location which is 85 miles from downtown Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, and proposed transportation corridors which would bring this waste directly through the heart of one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. The site itself is fractured rock, on top of a fault line, that sits above an aquifer. It is an unsafe site and developing Yucca Mountain is a bad idea. We will continue to fight against storing high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain, and Nevada, its families, cities, small businesses, major industries, and most major stakeholders will continue to remain steadfast in our opposition.”

Secretary Perry's visit occurred less than two weeks after President Donald Trump proposed $120 million to restart a licensing process for the site in the desert outside Las Vegas - much to the chagrin of Nevada politicians who've spent more than a decade making sure it remains in moth balls.

Perry said he met Sandoval, a fellow Republican, at the Nevada Supreme Court building following his tour of the site. He said he and Sandoval, who are longtime friends dating to Perry's time as governor of Texas, had a "frank and productive conversation" in which Sandoval reiterated his opposition to the project.

"Today's meeting with Gov. Sandoval was the first step in a process that will involve talking with many federal, state, local and commercial stakeholders," Perry said in a statement.

Sandoval followed with a statement agreeing it was a "frank conversation on an array of issues," but added, "this meeting was not the beginning of a negotiation with regard to Yucca Mountain."

"The storage of high-level waste at Yucca Mountain is not something I am willing to consider," the governor said.

The visit came as a surprise to some Nevada Congress members, who are unified in opposition to reviving proposals to store high-level radioactive waste at Yucca.

"I am troubled that the new energy secretary is visiting the site without informing members of the Nevada congressional delegation," said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., said he was informed of Perry's plans over the weekend and has requested a meeting with him to discuss his concerns. Sen. Heller, said he spoke with Perry ahead of time and "reiterated Nevada's staunch opposition to turning Yucca into a nuclear waste dump."

Nye County Commission Chairman Dan Schinhofen, who wants the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to settle the licensing question once and for all, said he was unaware until Monday that Perry would visit but looks forward to "sitting down and talking with him as the host county."

"It is important to note that nine of 17 Nevada counties have asked for the science to be heard and that has been Nye County's position for years," he told The Associated Press. "If science proves it's not safe, no one wants it. But if it is safe, who would say no to a multi-billion dollar multi-generational public works project?"

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)