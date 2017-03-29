NV Energy: 500+ Customers Without Power Across Washoe County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NV Energy: 500+ Customers Without Power Across Washoe County

Posted: Updated:

NV Energy reports that more than 500 customers are currently without power across Washoe County.

The biggest outages are in Reno and Sparks.

Equipment is to blame, and power is expected to be restored later in the afternoon.

Traffic lights are reported out at several intersections, including Terminal Way and Mill Street in Reno.

No other information was immediately available. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.