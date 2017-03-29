Second Suspect in Mail and Burglary Theft Arrested

Update:

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested the second suspect in the vehicle burglary and mail theft investigation thanks to tips from citizens.

Officials say Rachelle Erwin is a suspect in a number of vehicle burglaries being investigated by the Sheriff's Office that took place earlier this year in south Reno. They say she now faces multiple charges in relation to that burglary investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information, or who may have been a victim, is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

_______________

A Sparks woman faces nearly two dozen charges for burglary and burglary-related crimes as part of an ongoing Washoe County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a series of vehicle burglaries in south Reno.

36-year-old Charlotte Marie Hodges of Sparks, was initially arrested by Washoe County Detectives on February 16, 2017 on charges of burglary and attempted burglary. Following additional investigation numerous additional charges have since been filed, including charges related to case being investigated by the Reno Police Department.

Hodges is also a suspect in a number of burglaries currently under investigation by the Truckee, CA Police Department, and the Carson City and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices.

Washoe County investigators say they have evidence to support that Hodges also took items left inside of residential mailboxes and the Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with the Unites States Postal Inspection Service during this investigation. At this time, Hodges faces three charges related to the use of a credit or debit card without consent.

Sheriff’s investigators currently have an active warrant out for 29-year-old Rachelle Lashaye Erwin of Reno, as a second suspect in this investigation. Erwin is described as a black female, 5'7" inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Most of the burglaries currently under investigation involved vehicles that were left UNLOCKED. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reminds all residents that criminals often look for the easiest way to enter vehicles and homes and will target unlocked vehicles.

Crimes of this nature are basically crimes of opportunity.

The Sheriff’s Office urges residents to remove those opportunities:

• Lock your doors!

• Garage door openers left in unsecure vehicles have been used to gain access to a residence, leaving homes open to potentially dangerous criminals.

• Do not leave items in plain view in your vehicle.

• If parking outside, remove your garage door opener from your vehicle.

• Always take your keys with you.

• Don’t leave your vehicle warming up in the drive way unattended.

• Place outgoing mail in secure U.S. Postal Service boxes.

• Remove mail from residential mailboxes as promptly as possible.

• Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.