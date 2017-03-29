Authorities: Truck Tire Sets Three Small Fires in Douglas County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities: Truck Tire Sets Three Small Fires in Douglas County

Posted: Updated:

Authorities tell Channel 2 News that an exploded truck tire caused three small fires along Highway 395 in Douglas County last week. 

Fire crews say a passerby called authorities around 8 p.m. about the grass fires, located between Airport Road and Johnson Lane on March 29th. 

Authorities say the vehicle was headed north when for some unknown reason one of the truck's tires exploded, and set fire to three different areas along the highway. 

Firefighters had also investigated the fire as a possible arson. 

The fires were knocked down in about an hour.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.