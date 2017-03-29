Authorities: Truck Tire Sets Three Small Fires in Douglas County

Authorities tell Channel 2 News that an exploded truck tire caused three small fires along Highway 395 in Douglas County last week.

Fire crews say a passerby called authorities around 8 p.m. about the grass fires, located between Airport Road and Johnson Lane on March 29th.

Authorities say the vehicle was headed north when for some unknown reason one of the truck's tires exploded, and set fire to three different areas along the highway.

Firefighters had also investigated the fire as a possible arson.

The fires were knocked down in about an hour.