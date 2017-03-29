Sheriff's Office to Host April 30 Hiring Workshop for Deputy Recruit Applicants

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office:

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a one-day workshop in late April to help Sheriff Deputy applicants better understand the hiring and testing process.

The workshop is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, 2017 at the Regional Public Safety Training Center and is open to anyone who has submitted an application to Washoe County for the Deputy Sheriff Recruit or Lateral POST Certified Deputy Sheriff positions.

This workshop will provide important information for men and women looking to pursue a career in law enforcement including:

The POST physical fitness test

Written examination preparation

The background process

What to expect upon entering the Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy

Interested persons must submit their applications for Deputy Sheriff Recruit or Lateral POST Certified Deputy Sheriff by Friday, April 21, 2017 in order to participate in the workshop.

Applicants must be at least 21-years-old, a United States citizen, and have a high school diploma or the equivalent.

The Sheriff’s Office is the premiere law enforcement agency in northern Nevada, and is committed to providing the highest quality police service and protection to our residents and visitors of Washoe County.

The Office looks for applicants who understand problem solving and critical thinking, are disciplined, good communicators and want to make a difference through service to their community.

For detailed information about these positions, and links to online applications, visit the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office online at: WashoeSheriff.com .

Persons with questions may contact Julie Paholke with the Sheriff’s Office at (775) 328-6383 or jpaholke@washoecounty.us, or they may contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Background Unit at (775) 328-3352.

