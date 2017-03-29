Jersey Mike's Holds All-Day Fundraiser for Big Brother Big Siste - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Jersey Mike's Holds All-Day Fundraiser for Big Brother Big Sisters

Posted: Updated:

Jersey Mike's in Reno is donating all of its sales to a local nonprofit, until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Jersey Mike's hopes to raise several thousands of dollars for Big Brother Big Sisters of Northern Nevada as part of the sandwich chain's annual "Day of Giving" initiative.
    
Jersey Mike’s is located at 4991 South Virginia Street. 

Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” is the culmination of its March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. 
Last year the nationwide initiative raised more than $4 million for local charities, and since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $20 million for local charities. 

For more information, go to https://www.jerseymikes.com/

