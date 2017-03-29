Washoe County School District to Hold Budget Town Hall Meeting

The Washoe County School District is holding a Budget Town Hall meeting where the community can learn more about the district's financial outlook and challenges.

The meeting will be held at the Wooster High School Theater on Thursday, April 6, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

WCSD Superintendent Traci Davis and Chief Financial Officer Tom Ciesynski will are expected to give insight into the district's finances as well as answer questions from the community.

This is an area of critical concern, especially since there are public misconceptions we are eager to address with accurate information. It’s important that our community has up-to-date information about our financial picture moving forward. Transparency is a vital part of our mission as a District, and we Trustees are anxious to hear honest input from our community, discuss facts about the situation, and answer questions at this meeting.”

- WCSD Board Vice President Katy Simon Holland



For more information on the WCSD's current financial situation visit: http://washoeschools.net/site/default.aspx?PageID=6401