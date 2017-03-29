House Fire Under Investigation in Gardnerville Ranchos Area - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

House Fire Under Investigation in Gardnerville Ranchos Area

Posted: Updated:

An investigation continues after a house fire in the Gardnerville Ranchos area late Tuesday night. 

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. on Wheeler Way. 

Fire crews say when they arrived on scene, they found a rear bedroom on fire. 

East Fork Fire District Captain Terry Taylor says three engines and two ambulances responded to the scene.

There were no injuries. 

