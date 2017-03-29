Ford Recalls 440,000 Vehicles for Fire Risk, Door Latch Trouble

The 479-acre Mill Fire near Battle Mountain is 60% contained with full containment expected on Friday.More >>
The Nevada Secretary of State's Office says it is giving public voter registration-related records to the Presidential Advisory Commission of Election Integrity at the office's request.
Police say at least two people have been shot at a New York City hospital and the gunman is still at large.
A fire official says a plane that crashed on a Southern California freeway clipped a car as it crashed but the driver wasn't seriously injured.
Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews helped secure a gas line leak off Blue Skies Drive near Los Altos Parkway in Sparks on Friday.
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.
With the kickoff of Artown happening this weekend your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is especially long!
Carson city resident, Mary Musick-Moon fears that her husband will lose his Anthem health insurance coverage he found through the ACA Marketplace. Having a kidney transplant more than three decades ago, he still requires continuous care, treatment and medication.
