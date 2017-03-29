Aces and Wolf Pack Set Exhibition Date

Aces Release

3/28/2017

– The Reno Aces and the University of Nevada Wolf Pack baseball team will play their annual exhibition game on Tuesday, April 4 at 6:05 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field, the team announced today.

“We are proud to continue this awesome tradition in support of Wolf Pack Baseball,” said Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces and 1868 FC. “This game not only brings the entire Reno community together, but it also provides our players with high-quality competition before our season gets going.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.renoaces.com at the regular & child/senior rate, or for the discounted price at the Reno Aces Ticket Office. Prices are $14 for adults and $7 for children 12 and younger, seniors 62 and older and members of the military, with all proceeds benefiting the Nevada Dugout Club, the primary supporter of Pack baseball.

The contest will mark the eighth consecutive season the two teams have played an exhibition game. Over that span, the Aces have donated over $85,000 to the University of Nevada Dugout Club, the main fundraising body of the University of Nevada baseball team.

"We’re thrilled about the opportunity to play our annual exhibition game with the Reno Aces,” said T.J. Bruce, Head Coach of the Nevada Wolf Pack. “[Aces President] Eric [Edelstein] and his staff run a first class organization. We’re thankful for this opportunity as our players have a chance to learn from the Aces and play at a professional ballpark as our student-athletes pursue their dreams of professional baseball. I’d like to thank the Aces for the support they continue to show for Wolf Pack baseball.”

As in previous seasons, the game will be played with Aces pitchers and catchers playing for both teams. All players will use wood bats, and the contest will last seven and a half innings. The game serves as a final tune-up for the Aces before opening the 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 at 7:05 p.m. in Fresno, CA.

The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field.