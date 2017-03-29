Nevada Baseball Loses to San Francisco

Nevada Release

San Francisco (14-11) scored the final three runs of the game to break a tie and defeat the Nevada (8-18) baseball team 9-6. The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 7-18 on the season while the Dons improved to 14-11. USF swept the two-game series after winning 7-1 at home a week ago.

Nevada begins a four-game nonconference series at Hawai`i on Thursday at 9:35 p.m. PT. Listen to Don Marchand call the action on 94.1 FM or online at NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

Trailing 6-3 Nevada score three times in the bottom of the seventh to knot the score at six apiece. Designated hitter Grant Fennell singled home the first run and after a successful bunt moved two runners into scoring position, left fielder Cole Krzmarzick singled home the tying runs.

USF responded with two runs in the top of the eighth to move in front to stay 8-6. The Dons added a single run in the top of the ninth to make the final score 9-6.

Nevada led 3-0 after two innings before USF scored three in the fourth and fifth innings and held a 6-3 advantage. The Pack battled

Ty Pennington (0-1), the Pack’s fourth pitcher of the game, allowed two runs in the eighth inning and was tagged with the loss. Scott Parker (2-1) got the win for USF tossing 2.1 scoreless innings. Joey Carney (3) retired the final out of the game to record his third save of the season.

Nevada’s top six hitters combined to go 14-of-27 at the plate, scored all six runs and drove in four in the game. Justin Bridgman (3-for-5,2R), Fennell (3-for-5,2R, RBI) and Bridgman (3-for-4,2RBI) led the way with three hits apiece. USF left fielder Matt Sinatro (2-for-5) had two hits and three RBI in the game.