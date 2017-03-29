Authorities Say Inmate Walk-Away Found in Genoa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities Say Inmate Walk-Away Found in Genoa

Courtesy: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies say they captured a minimum security inmate who walked away from work detail at the Stewart Conservation Camp located in South Carson City on Tuesday night.

Deputies say the minimum security inmate, identified as Martin Eric Joseph was found in Genoa on Wednesday, March 29.

On Wednesday at about 10:30 am officers say they received a call from a person who was working on the roof of a Sprint Store at 3740 Hwy 395 in northern Douglas County about a man who had tried to steal a vehicle. Police say the witness chased the suspect, later identified as Joseph, who ran north toward Fuji Park in Carson City.

Authorities say that when they arrived at Fuji Park, employees with Carson City told them that their large white water truck had been stolen. At that time, there was a report of a head-on crash had happened on Foothill Meadows and Foothill Road in Genoa.

When officers arrived, they found that the stolen water truck had been involved in a crash with another vehicle and that Joseph had exited the vehicle and left the scene. Officials say that no one was injured in the crash. DCSO say they discovered that Joseph entered a garage at an address on Foothill Meadows where he attempted to steal another vehicle. 

Residents there were alerted by the noise and Joseph then ran away on foot onto Limousine Court where two deputies arrived, saw Joseph and took him into custody. 

Joseph arrived at NDOC from Washoe County, December 8, 2014. Joseph was serving 19 to 48 months for Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. He was approved for parole in 2015 but violated and returned to NDOC December that year. In March 2016, Joseph was moved to the Stewart Conservation Camp where he worked at the ranch.

