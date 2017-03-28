Nevada Water Official Pushes Toward Stricter Rural Well Limit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Water Official Pushes Toward Stricter Rural Well Limit

Posted: Updated:

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada's top water official is asking state lawmakers for greater discretion to limit well water at rural homes.

A panel of state senators on Tuesday took up two bills developed in response to drying-up water wells across arid Nevada.

Senate Bill 272 would let the state engineer put a lower cap how much water can be drawn from private wells drilled in the future.

Senate Bill 271 would protect water for households and livestock during drought restrictions.

State Engineer Jason King says one in five private wells are in areas where his office has approved more water rights than there is water available. They're at risk of drying up.

Restrictions are geared at sustaining the critical resource.

Residents argue they should not be punished for the government's miscalculation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.