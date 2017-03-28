Revival of the Trocadero Bar and Ballroom

The Trocadero, which was most recently home to the El Cortez Lounge back in December of 2015, is making a comeback to downtown Reno with its original name.

The El Cortez hotel was originally built in downtown Reno in 1931, but because of popularity, the building chose to expand. Part of that expansion was the creation of the Trocadero in 1941, a bar and ballroom that was used for special events.

However the Trocadero had to shut its doors and has been closed for more than 50 years. But according to Marcus Middleton, operations manager of the Trocadero, the old building is back, and it's looking better than ever.

“Once we started stripping everything down we realized that what we wanted to do wasn't the best idea and to restore the venue to its initial beauty would be the best course of action," says Middleton.

Middleton says he and the current owners have put a few hundred thousand dollars into restoring the architecture of the building, but a lot has been kept the same in order to match the original. He says they’ve kept the design, shape and landscaping of the room, and even the original art on the walls.

“Everybody thinks we had these installed and painted originally, but those were here and built with the building," says Middleton. "Once we painted the walls and saw the shading and caricatures, it just became obvious that we needed to paint them individually and really bring out the beauty and detail in those,”

In addition to keeping much of the history within the Trocadero, the reopening of the bar and ballroom will feature a modern take on the entertainment side of the business.

“Anything from speaking engagements like Ted Talks, fashion shows, we have comedy events on Wednesday nights, dj's, rock bands, hip-hop events, we don't want to be genre specific,” says Middleton

Middleton says this revitalization of the Trocadero is more than just the comeback of this historic bar, it’s part of the much larger redevelopment that downtown Reno is looking to accomplish.

“There's a lot of work that still needs to be done and we're really happy to be some of the people to start to get the ball rolling on that," says Middleton.