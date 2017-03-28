Revival of the Trocadero Bar and Ballroom

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to keep safety in mind as they celebrate this Fourth of July weekend.More >>
The Regional Transportation Commission has started building a bridge that will make up a key part of the SouthEast Connector.More >>
During Fourth of July weekend, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) announce road closures and no parking areas.More >>
Tioga Road and the east entrance to Yosemite National Park reopened on Thursday, June 29 and bicycles were allowed on Wednesday, June 28.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Jon Sanchez, radio personality on KOH 780 for a series of radio events from July through October that will be broadcast for the community.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
