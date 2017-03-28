Mosquitoes Are Coming to Standing Water Near You - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mosquitoes Are Coming to Standing Water Near You

Our huge snowpack is great news for our water supply, but lots of water is also great news for mosquitoes looking for breeding ground.

Experts with Washoe County Vector Control said the more areas with ponds, standing water, or even buckets of rainwater, the more mosquitoes we will have.

"We are definitely going to see more mosquito activity this year," vector-borne disease specialist Jeff Jeppson said. "In fact, we are going to see the most mosquito activity we've seen in a long time."

The mosquitoes are coming, especially near large standing bodies of water like the flooded part of Lemmon Valley. But small flooded areas or newly formed ponds will also provide more breeding grounds in Northern Nevada than in past years. One mosquito can lay up to 300 eggs.

And some of the insects will likely bring disease with them. Jeppson said there is concern about increased cases of West Nile and other viruses that can affect people and animals.

He said if you own horses, make sure they're up to date on their shots. If you have other pets, talk to your vet about heartworm medication. And humans should wear repellent and long sleeves and pants during early morning and evening hours when the insects are most active.

Experts are also urging everyone to check their property for any standing water, and empty out buckets, barrels and bird baths at least once a week. If you're planning on saving collected rainwater, you'll want to treat it against mosquitoes. And if you have a pond, there's a solution for that, too.

"We do provide mosquito-eating fish here at Washoe County," Jeppson said. "Residents can call and make a fish request, and we will provide them with free mosquito eating fish."

If you want some mosquito-eating fish, or if you'd like to report a lot of mosquito activity in your area, you can call Washoe County Vector Control at (775) 785-4599.

Washoe County plans to do the first mosquito abatement in June, and plans do to extra adult population control methods this year, as the budget allows.

