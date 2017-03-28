Mosquitoes Are Coming to Standing Water Near You

The Bureau of Land Management says an 830-acre wildfire that is burning 12 miles southwest of Carlin is 100% contained.More >>
The Bureau of Land Management says a lightning-sparked wildfire near Carlin close to the Tank fire. The Cole Creek Fire is 12 miles south of Carlin and east of the Rain Ranch.More >>
Carson city resident, Mary Musick-Moon fears that her husband will lose his Anthem health insurance coverage he found through the ACA Marketplace. Having a kidney transplant more than three decades ago, he still requires continuous care, treatment and medication.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to keep safety in mind as they celebrate this Fourth of July weekend.More >>
The Regional Transportation Commission has started building a bridge that will make up a key part of the SouthEast Connector.More >>
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.More >>
Carson city resident, Mary Musick-Moon fears that her husband will lose his Anthem health insurance coverage he found through the ACA Marketplace. Having a kidney transplant more than three decades ago, he still requires continuous care, treatment and medication.More >>
Six weeks after surgery and Sharon's dog Grace is finally getting back to her old self. She's wearing a new mask though. It's called Outfox and is designed to keep harmful weeds away from your pet's face.More >>
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.More >>
