Washoe Lake's Rebound

Washoe Lake has rebounded from the drought and the state park is expecting a busy summer because of it.

"I'm really excited about it," says Kim Zuch who's been a park interpreter at Washoe Lake State Park for about three years, "Most of the time I've been here. It's either been completely dry or just super low."

The lake was so dry in 2015, that Governor Brian Sandoval signed an executive order to create a drought forum, while standing in the lake bad. Now, both Little and Big Washoe Lake are full, with water connecting the two.

"I have a couple visitors from Bangkok, Thailand. I thought I'd show them around a bit." says Jobaid Aabir. He lives in California but drives to Carson City to visit his wife. The group stopped at the state park's camp sites for lunch after walking along the water Tuesday, "Beautiful, just beautiful. The water is clean. The sand is perfect to walk on."

"We've never seen it this high before," says Tanya Tinker who was at the north boat ramp with her daughter Amy Ray, who wanted to get pictures of the water. "The shores are all gone. We were up here a couple weeks ago and it was a lot less water," says Ray.

A couple roommates were out in Little Washoe, taking turns on a jet ski. Zuch only expects visitors to increase through the summer. "It's going to be fun," says Zuch, "We're definitely going to have people using the park a lot more. We've already seen canoes, sailboats, there's a stand-up paddle boarder out there at the beginning of the month."

The state park has 49 camp sites (10 are open year round) that should be open by the beginning of April. Camp sites are first-come first-served and limited to 7 days in a 30 day period. Due to the high water levels, the dump station there is closed until further notice. The day use fee around the park is $7 or $5 for Nevada residents and there is a $2 boat fee.

__________

Here's a list of events in April from the Washoe Lake State Park:

Full Moon Hike: Explore the hills above Deadman’s Creek on this strenuous 2.7 mile hike. Please wear sturdy hiking boots and dress for the weather. Reservations are required.

WHEN: Monday, April 10, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Blvd. The park entrance will be on your left. After paying the entrance fee at the booth, turn left, and meet at the Maze parking lot (the first parking lot on the right).

COST: $7 per vehicle; with a $2 discount for Nevada residents. Cash or check only.

CONTACT: Kim Zuch, 775-687-4319, washoelake@hdiss.net.

Easter Egg Hunt: Springtime fun for all ages! The South Valley Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Washoe Lake State Park. The Easter Bunny will hop into the park at noon, and the egg hunt starts at 12:30 p.m. sharp. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Park entrance is free for this event!

WHEN: Saturday, April 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Blvd. The park entrance will be on your left. After paying the entrance fee at the booth, turn left. The event is held at the group use pavilion (2nd parking lot on the right).

COST: Park entrance fees are waived for this event.

CONTACT: Kim Zuch, 775-687-4319, washoelake@hdiss.net.

Wildflower Walk: See Washoe Lake in bloom. Join park staff for a moderate, 1.5 mile guided hike to the gazebo on the Deadman’s Creek trail. Please wear good hiking boots and dress for the weather. Binoculars and a camera are recommended.

WHEN: Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Blvd. The park entrance will be on your left. After paying the entrance fee at the booth, turn left, and meet at the Maze parking lot (the first parking lot on the right).

COST: $7 per vehicle; with a $2 discount for Nevada residents. Cash or check only.

CONTACT: Kim Zuch, 775-687-4319, washoelake@hdiss.net.