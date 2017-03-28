NCIS Features Nonprofit with Local Ties

The Honor Flight Network has flown more than 100,000 veterans to Washington D.C. for an all-expenses paid day of honor. Locally, Honor Flight Nevada has flown more than 800 veterans.

Tonight, hit prime time series NCIS will base their episode around the nonprofit organization. The idea behind this episode was sparked by an NCIS writer, who was inspired by her own grandfather-in-law's Honor Flight experience. This was one, which, according to organizers, was like many others--giving the veterans a renewed sense of pride and purpose.

Tonight's episode will feature guest star Bruce McGill, who plays a Vietnam War veteran on an honor flight trip. Of course, the regular cast will carry out their traditional fictional crime investigation, but the series will also convey the emotional catharsis these trips provide to the veterans. The episode will air Tuesday night, 3/28 at 8 P.M.

Veterans ranging from service in World War II all the way to the Iraq War are welcomed on these trips, where they're able to meet with fellow service members, reminisce and heal through those connections.

By airing tonight on this highly-watched series, it gives the nonprofit an unprecedented platform which organizers hope will lead to increased awareness from both donors and local veterans, who may be interested in signing up.

If you'd like to donate or learn more about the organization, you can visit their website here: http://www.honorflightnv.org