Vista Reduced to One Lane on Friday and Saturday

Vista Reduced to One Lane on Friday and Saturday

Posted: Updated:

The City of Sparks says that Vista Boulevard will be reduced to one lane on Friday and Saturday for repairs.

On Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, southbound Vista Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Baring Boulevard and Prater Way to make required repairs and patches to the road. 

Officials say the lane restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

If you would like to report a pothole, call the City of Sparks Public Works Maintenance hotline at 353-2271.

