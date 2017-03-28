Reno Aces Offer New Food Items

Baseball is right around the corner, with the Reno Aces taking the field for the first time next week. The team's first home game is April 11, when new food options will be available.

"We've got deep-fried twinkies now. We have funnel fries. We have a new sponsor with us. It's Kai Foods, so it's gonna have pot-stickers as well as spring rolls down there," Paul Valenzuela, Executive Chef for Greater Nevada Field said.

Duffy's Ale House has a completely revamped menu, and Bugsy's Sports Bar & Grill has a few new items including the Greater Nevada Melt, which is a burger topped with melted cheese and jalapeno peppers. Bambino Fries are smothered in pulled pork, brisket, mac and cheese, and coleslaw.

"We're gonna give them a lot of options of food," Valenzuela said. "So they can actually bring their families in and get a great hot dog or a meal, and watch a great baseball game or soccer game."

Of course, the king of ballpark food is still the hot dog.

"Hot dogs and baseball. It's as American as apple pie," Tom Ryan, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Sierra Meat & Seafood said.

Sierra Meat & Seafood provides all of the meat to the ballpark, including burger patties. One of it's factories is Flocchini Family Provisions in Carson City, which makes the hot dogs, sausages and bratwurst. Ryan says he expects more than 200,000 hot dogs to be sold at the Aces' 2017 home games.

"We're really elated to be able to take part in helping the local community enjoy some of our stuff, and of course, have a great time at the ballpark," Ryan said.

One of the new specialties at Greater Nevada Field will be the "Versus Dog", which is piled high with toppings, and will change depending on which team is visiting Reno.

"It's basically a foot-long hot dog," Valenzuela said. "Six inches of it is ours. Six inches is for the opposing team."

The Reno side of the hot dog is topped with pulled pork and coleslaw. When the Aces host Fresno, the other half will be the "Taco Dog", while a visit from New Orleans means half of it will be the "Cajun Dog". There are 16 different teams in the Pacific Coast League, so each team has its own toppings. Sacramento is still a work in progress, since the chefs could not think of a food that is well-known in the City of Trees. For now, that half is plain, but fans can ask for a topping of mac and cheese.

"It's just great to walk down the concourse and see somebody with that foot-long hot dog," Valenzuela said. "It's great advertising because they walk next to somebody and they go 'Wow! What is that?'"

Local vendors say having their food products at the ballpark is also good advertising.

"They see the brand and they see the product and it rings a bell, and they decide to try it at home," Ryan said.

The food items are also served at Reno 1868 soccer games.