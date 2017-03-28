Wells Fargo to Pay $110 Million to Settle Fake Account Suit

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Jon Sanchez, radio personality on KOH 780 for a series of radio events from July through October that will be broadcast for the community.More >>
Twelve republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller. Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.
The State Department says it will start implementing President Donald Trump's ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries 72 hours after it was partly reinstated by the Supreme Court.
Six weeks after surgery and Sharon's dog Grace is finally getting back to her old self. She's wearing a new mask though. It's called Outfox and is designed to keep harmful weeds away from your pet's face.
The California Highway Patrol is hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday, June 30 where members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, Alpine County Sheriff, and community members will gather in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.
Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.
Starting on Saturday, AB 334 makes it illegal to go too slow in the fast lane.
Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Nevada on Saturday, and local dispensaries are kicking it into high gear, trying to get ready for the flood of new business.
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.
Part of the Truckee River pulled a bit of a magic act recently. Typically the water is a blue or green color, but for a short time it turned brown.
