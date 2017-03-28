Closing Shop: The Doctor's Wives Rummage Sale - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Closing Shop: The Doctor's Wives Rummage Sale

Posted: Updated:

Today (Tuesday), they gave out the last checks to charity from Reno's very last Doctor’s Wives Rummage Sale. It capped decades of bargains and raised $2 million total over its 65-year lifespan.

It began in 1951, back when Reno was still the gambling capital of the United States, the original arch ruled over Virginia Street...and Harry Truman was our president. Jean Myles was here in the 50's. She told me, "It was amazing, because there were a lot of people. And at that time we had donated venues." One early year, it was inside a car dealership. Jean says, "We had to clean it up. We couldn't use the bathroom, so we had to go across the street, to the motel across the street."

The rummage sale was born out of desperation. After World War 2, the U.S. had a shortage of nurses, and Reno especially had a hard time bringing them to town. Doctors told their spouses, and Linda Smith, co-president of the Alliance to the Washoe County Medical Society, says the wives took up the cause:  "They said, 'Hey, we'll have a rummage sale. We'll all go through our closets and garages. We'll bring all our stuff..."

The plan was to raise money for nursing scholarships, and graduate some homegrown medical help. They were starting from scratch. Jean says, "When we did this, there were, there was no nursing school in Nevada."

Back in 1951, the take from the very first doctor’s wives rummage sale was only a couple of hundred dollars, at most. Flash forward to 2016, and we're talking a hefty haul of over $50,000. And over time, $1.9 million. And who gets that money has changed. Linda told me, "We had enough money, that we could go ahead and support some other non-profits that needed some help too."

The doctor’s wives sale got so big, they set up a grant applications to distribute the funds. But after doing so much good for so long, the rummage sale is no more. 2016 was its last, ending a 65-year streak. Linda told me, "It’s ending because times have changed, because the need for rummage doesn't exist like it did before." Jean added another problem: "People are busy. The young wives are working. They are businesswomen. They are physicians themselves."

Jean was there for that decision. It’s hard news to take for her. But when she looks back at her own 58 years with the rummage sale, she tells me, "I'm surprised I'm still here. I think it’s a wonderful organization. It might have kept me young!”

The Alliance to the Washoe County Medical Society will continue raising money for scholarships to TMCC and the Orvis School of Nursing.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Heller Still Opposes AHCA, Says Fix Is Needed Soon

    Heller Still Opposes AHCA, Says Fix Is Needed Soon

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-06-30 01:32:51 GMT

    Twelve republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller.  Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.

    More >>

    Twelve republican senators say they will not vote for the AHCA in its current form, including Nevada's Senator Dean Heller.  Heller says a 'yes' vote would be a vote against Nevada.

    More >>

  • Partial Trump Travel Ban Takes Effect Thursday

    Partial Trump Travel Ban Takes Effect Thursday

    Thursday, June 29 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-06-30 00:22:09 GMT

    The State Department says it will start implementing President Donald Trump's ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries 72 hours after it was partly reinstated by the Supreme Court.

    More >>

    The State Department says it will start implementing President Donald Trump's ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries 72 hours after it was partly reinstated by the Supreme Court.

    More >>

  • Protecting Your Pets from Foxtails

    Protecting Your Pets from Foxtails

    Thursday, June 29 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:57:58 GMT

    Six weeks after surgery and Sharon's dog Grace is finally getting back to her old self. She's wearing a new mask though. It's called Outfox and is designed to keep harmful weeds away from your pet's face. 

    More >>

    Six weeks after surgery and Sharon's dog Grace is finally getting back to her old self. She's wearing a new mask though. It's called Outfox and is designed to keep harmful weeds away from your pet's face. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.